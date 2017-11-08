Gilbert Ankrah Is New AMA Head Of Public Affairs

Gilbert Ankrah Related Stories The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has appointed Gilbert Nii Ankrah as the assembly's Head of Public Affairs.



He replaces Numo Blafo III, who has been reassigned by the Ministry of Information to Council for Traditional Medicine Practice.



In view of this, all requests and enquiries should be directed to the new head.



Mr Gilbert Nii Ankrah has over 10 years of experience in Journalism and Public Relations.



He joined the Information Services Department (ISD) as a journalist in 2007.



Until his appointment, he was the Parliamentary Correspondent for the ISD. The assembly wishes to thank all stakeholders, including the media, for their continuous support. Source: The Finder Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.