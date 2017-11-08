Police Service To Digitise Operations

Related Stories The Ghana Police Service (GPS) is to digitise all its operations across the country as part of its transformation agenda to offer world-class police service.



Under the e-policing programme, reporting of cases, taking of statements, entering of lost or stolen items, investigations into property frauds and background checks will all be done digitally.



The e-policing programme is currently being piloted in 21 police districts within the Accra and Tema metropolises with the support of the Hanns Seidel Foundation of Germany.



The Director of the Police Transformation Agenda Office, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Benjamin Agordzo, who announced this in Accra yesterday, said all fingerprints from 1957 to date in the database of the GPS had already been digitised.



Drastic changes



At the opening of a sensitisation workshop on the transformation agenda for 60 police personnel drawn from the Accra and Tema regions, ACP Agordzo explained that policing worldwide had undergone drastic changes and the GPS could not afford to be left behind.



He said the transformation agenda was to make the GPS the best in Africa and one of the top 10 police organisations in the world within the next four years.



Acquiring knowledge



Dr Agordzo stressed the need for police personnel to add value to themselves by acquiring knowledge as they advanced in their career.



Adding value to themselves, he said, meant pursuing policing courses to be abreast of modern policing methods and standards.



The Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr George Mensah, who opened the workshop, said the concept of the workshop was within the framework of the paradigm shift being propagated by the Police Administration to reaffirm public confidence in the GPS.