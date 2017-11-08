Pass Occupational Health, Safety Law — Experts

Related Stories Safety experts at the fourth biennial national conference on safety have appealed to the government to fast-track the passage of an integrated and comprehensive Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Policy covering all sectors.



They expressed regret that the present regulatory framework on OSH lacked consistency and co-ordination in the face of emerging trade and industry global trends, hence the need for such a policy and legal framework.



Occupational safety



They expressed the sentiments at a one-day conference on the theme; “Integrated Occupational Safety and Health” organised by the Bureau of Public Safety and the Department Factories Inspectorate (DFI) under the auspices of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations.



It brought together industry leaders, safety professionals/practitioners and representatives of government regulatory bodies.



Representatives from the National Trades Union Congress (TUC), Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), the National Ambulance Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), among others, also participated in the conference which discussed and explored the most critical safety topics affecting corporate Ghana and industry.



Draft OSH Policy and bill



The Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Bright Wireko-Brobbey, indicated that the draft national OSH Policy and accompanying bill had been revised and submitted to Cabinet for approval, as part of efforts to help address the safety of workers.



While admitting that the passage of the law on the policy was long overdue, Mr Wireko-Brobbey explained that the technicalities involved ought to be properly addressed before passing the law.



“When bills go to Parliament and they are not passed, and the life of that Parliament comes to an end, it must be reintroduced. These are some of the technicalities. However, the commitment to this OSH policy is very high under the President and it is our expectation that the long-awaited OSH Policy and the accompanying Bill will be passed into law to replace the over 40 years old Factories, Offices and Shops Act, 1970 (Act 328),” he said.



Engaging government



The Executive Director of the Bureau of Public Safety, Mr Davidson Nana Yaw Akwada, for his part, said the overall objective of the conference was to engage the government on how safety and health issues could be integrated into economic activities to ensure a sustained productive work and economic growth in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.



The Chief Factories Inspector, Mr Frederick Ohene-Mensah, said efforts to tackle OSH challenges, whether at the international or national levels, were not coherent to produce effective impact.



The passage of the bill into law, he stated, would create an authority to regulate the sector, ensuring adherence to health and safety at all workplaces “and this will help expand the administration of health and safety beyond the factories inspectorate,” he explained.