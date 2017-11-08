Odawna Market Women Disappointed In NDC MP, Zenator

Related Stories Some market women at Odawna- circle in Accra, have made a passionate appeal to the Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korley Constituency, Dr. Zenator Rawlings to fulfill her campaign promises to them.



According to the women who spoke exclusively to Ghanacrusader.com, none of the promises given to them by the Member of Parliament have materialized.



Sharing their plight, they stated, they feel disappointed in the Member of Parliament for neglecting her promises to them as they have been waiting for almost 11 month now.



The women who trade in the scorching sun and a dusty environment narrated that, due to the absence of a tent and umbrellas, rains always destroys their wares.



Adding that, their health had always been at stake since the day, they moved from the Accra Novotel to the Odawna circle area.



Madam Maanu indicated that, due to their love for the NDC party, they don’t want their name to be exposed.



She disclosed to Ghanacrusader.com that, they want to meet their minister to share their problems with her.



According to her, since Zanetor won power, her communication with them ceased.



“We used all means to assist this woman to get into power now we are not hearing from her.”