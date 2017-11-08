EOCO Probes Former Standards Authority Boss Cited In $1.2m Kickback Scandal

Dr George Crentsil Related Stories The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) is probing former Executive Director of Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Dr George Crentsil, and other officials cited in an alleged 1.2 million dollar kickback scandal.



A Joy News exposé earlier this year shed light on possible underhand dealings between a construction firm and Dr Crentsil, a deal that was aided by some officials of the Authority.



Lemet Construction Company allegedly paid Dr Crentsil $1.2million after receiving a GHȻ15 million (about $4 million) contract for the construction of a new block for the Authority’s training school.



These were contained in an investigation report intercepted by Joy News’ Kwetey Nartey.



The contractor did not state why he gave out the money but the report indicates Dr Crentsil admitted receiving the cash.



According to the report submitted by the board of directors of the Standards Authority to the then Trade Minister, Dr Ekwow Spio Gabrah, Dr Crentsil took $1 million from the contractor working on the GSA training school on one occasion.



On another occasion, he took $200,000.



A part of the report reads, “The Executive Director admitted taking money from the contractor but refused to state how much, stating it was a sensitive matter.”



The current Minister of Trades and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, later initiated a process to kickstart a forensic audit into the alleged scandal.



Head of the Public Relations at the GSA, Kofi Amponsah Bediako, has told Joy News some of the officials involved in the scandal have been interrogated by EOCO.



“Investigators came in here, EOCO stepped in other investigators also came in here and our organisation was investigated to find out the truth or otherwise of this [scandal],” he said.



Mr Bediako said the incident has caused the GSA to review its procurement processes to prevent possible underhand deals.