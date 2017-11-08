Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital In Limbo - Authorities Cry For Help

Related Stories Psychiatric Nurses Group (PNG) of Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital has called on Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu and the government to dismiss the hospital's Director, Dr. Eugene Dordoye.



According to the group, Dr. Dordoye has been oppressing and tormenting the staff.



He is also mismanaging the hospital and "if the Sector Minister doesn't intervene before matters get worse".



Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday November 8, 2017, the General Secretary for the group, Malcom Ali Akatinga said "it is sad to note that the psychiatric nurses of the Ankaful Hospital who takes care of people with the mental and psychological problems do not have sound mind to work and also take care of the patients as well as clients".



He indicated that staff, especially the nursing staff are going through hell at the hands of the Director.



"When mental health professionals who understand human behavior and take care of the mentally challenged say they are breaking down psychologically and emotionally because of their Director's leadership style, you take them serious", Mr. Akatinga argued.



The group has given the authorities a week's ultimatum to address their concerns or face their wrath.



