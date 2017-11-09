Research Expert Calls For Industry –Academia Collaboration

Related Stories President and dean of the Nobel International Business School, (NiBS) Professor Kwaku Atuahene - Gima has called on Business executives to make decisions on evidence based research.



In most cases, managers think their experience are more important than the academic work and so even when it is useful, they don’t want to accept it Professor Gima noted in an interview during the maiden NiBS Executive Doctoral Research Conference in Accra.



He is unhappy most decisions made by executives both in the private and public sectors are mostly based on intuition and do not reflect the realities on the ground, attributing it to the collapse and low growth of most companies.



“They don’t trust academics and do not value their work, because they will say I have sued 20 years in building this business worth GHS1 billion, who are you an academic to tell me what to do ? This kind of attitude produces a gap between the two and its is not good for business”.



Prof Atuahene explained further that there is the need for executives of companies in both the private and public sector to undertake research on every action they want to take.



“If you base your decisions on intuition and experiences, most of them are not going to be right and good for business. A lot of countries have undertaken such programmes and have grown their economies. Their executives have made evidence based decisions and they were able to predict outcome”Professor Atuahene Gima said.



You should be able to predict that if I do this that will happen, because the world is changing and the people you dealt with five years ago are not the same as today” he added.



NiBS is the first business school in the world to start a doctorate programme.



Other speakers at the conference included Business Development Minister, Mohammed Awal and Chief executive officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Kofi K. Sarpong.





