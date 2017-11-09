Open Up Special Prosecutor Appointment

Related Stories COALITION OF Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) has called for open and competitive process in the appointment of the Special Prosecutor.



The CSOs – the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), the Ghana Center for Democratic Development Ghana, (CDD-Ghana), Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) – made the call in a statement, proposing that the position of the Special Prosecutor should be advertised for Ghanaians home and abroad to apply.



The statement, jointly signed by Linda Ofori-Kwafo, Executive Director, GII; Dr. Franklin Oduro, Head of Research & Programmes and Deputy Director, CDD-Ghana and Beauty Emefa Narteh, Executive Secretary, GACC, also urged the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs of Parliament, to constitute an ad hoc interview panel or committee comprising individuals with the requisite knowledge and, or experience to scrutinize and recommend at least three applicants for consideration by the Attorney General (AG).



“The Judiciary, Public Services Commission, traditional authorities, religious groups, civil society, professional bodies (accountants and auditors) and the private sector must be involved. The Attorney General shall select one candidate out of the three shortlisted and forward the name for vetting and approval by majority of members of parliament present,” they further proposed.



According to the CSOs, “The president then appoints the person. We made the above proposals because we consider the current rendition of the appointment process in Clause 12 insufficient to cure the challenges of political bias.



“We believe the current provision is likely to undermine public trust and confidence in the independence of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, if not further amended,” the CSOs claimed.



“Finally, we encourage both sides of the House (Minority and Majority) to continue the debate on the Bill in a bipartisan manner,” they charged.