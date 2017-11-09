NIA Engages GES Over Ghanacard

Related Stories Professor Kenneth Attafuah, Acting Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), has urged stakeholders and the general public to support the Authority as it produces a national identification card called “Ghanacard” to be used by citizens and foreigners in Ghana.



Briefing management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in Accra, Professor Attafuah said the national identification exercise, which started in 2008, was halted in 2014 following some interruptions adding, “The Authority has thoroughly reviewed the challenges that it encountered in the past and it has put appropriate measures in place, including having to upgrade the 2D barcode card to a smartcard with dual interface, collecting data and issuing the card to persons from age 0 as the existing 2D barcode cards are issued to those from ages 0 to 14.



“The system is designed to facilitate data sharing among user agencies and the smartcard has tactile impression features,” he stated.



Anthony Boateng, the acting Deputy Director-General of GES, who chaired the meeting on behalf of the Director-General, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, lauded the government and the Authority for the initiative and hard work, and pledged the support of the GES in the exercise.



“There is a need for intensive public education on the exercise, considering the fact that it is starting from this month. The management of GES will disseminate the information to the various regions, districts and schools as soon as possible, and we are prepared to support you to undertake this laudable exercise,” Professor Attafuah charged.