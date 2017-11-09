Prez Appoints Dr Edward Kwapong Acting Chief Executive Of FWSC

Related Stories The President has appointed Dr Edward Kwapong as the acting Chief Executive of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).



Until his appointment, Dr Kwapong was the Chief Executive of HR Perspective Ltd, an HR Consultancy firm.



He was also the General Manager of the Human Resources Division of the Ghana Commercial Bank, from 2001 to 2009.



Dr Kwapong comes to office with a wide range of experience in the areas of job evaluation, organisational review and development, performance management, salary administration, career/succession planning and leadership development.



He is a Barrister at Law, specialising in Labour and Industrial Law. He holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Ghana and a Post-Graduate Certificate in Job Evaluation from Solihull College, Birmingham.



He was introduced to the staff of FWSC last month by a Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Bright Wireko-Brobbey, and the Chief Director at the Ministry, Mr Longman Atta Kumah.



Productivity



Meanwhile, the acting CEO of FWSC is leading a team of senior management officials of the Central Government Management agencies and related institutions on a working visit to South Korea.



The engagement, which started from October 25, and ends on November 11, 2017, was at the invitation of the Korean Government through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and is aimed at sharing the Korean experience of "Linking Pay to Productivity," another element of the Single Spine Pay Policy (SSPP).



The institutions include the Public Services Commission (PSC), Office of the Head of Civil Service, National Development Planning Commission, Local Government Service, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Ministry of Finance, National Council on Tertiary Education, Public Sector Reform Secretariat (Office of the Senior Minister), Ghana Health Service, National Council for Tertiary Education, Ghana Police, Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Ghana Education Service, Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) and the Trades Union Congress.



FWSC is collaborating with these institutions to pilot the scheme in a selection of public service institutions early next year.



Programme



The Korean Institute for Developing Strategy (KDS), an independent think-tank organisation running the programme, has been studying a performance management instrument developed by the PSC and other materials from FWSC to guide the points of convergence and idea sharing between the working Korean methods and the proposed Ghanaian model.



South Korea is lauded worldwide for its 'miraculous' rapid transformation from one of the poorest countries on the globe, into the 11th strongest economy in the world.



At the end of the high level programme, the FWSC, along with the representatives of the various central government agencies and the KDS, are expected to develop an action plan to start implementation in Ghana early next year.



The acting CEO of the FWSC, Dr Kwapong, said the visit was the first of a three-year module for representatives of various levels of the public services of Ghana and a further affirmation of the deepening of ties between the peoples of Ghana and South Korea.