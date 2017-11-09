Property Valuation Review Begins

Related Stories The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and the Land Valuation Division of the Lands Commission have signed an agreement for the commencement of the revaluation exercise in Accra.



The exercise will enable the commission to value properties in line with infrastructural changes in Accra since 2006 when the last exercise was conducted.



It would also promote resource mobilization for the AMA, since it will provide the right property rates to be paid to the assembly by property owners.



Chief Executive of the Assembly, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, said property rate is one of the major internal revenue sources for the AMA.



He said for over 10 years, the Assembly has not been able to value properties in Accra.



“For the last 10 years and above, there has been major physical development from single to two-storey to multi-storey offices and condominiums. The implication is that AMA has been losing substantial revenue from property rates,” Mr. Sowah explained.



He opined that increasing internal revenue in order to provide basic amenities and services is a major priority, hence the revaluation of the properties through the assembly’s own internally generated funds.



Ben Arthur, Head of Rating valuation, Land Valuation Division of the Lands Commission, said the three-month exercise would adopt a digital approach in revaluing properties.



He said with a digital platform, the division’s officials in their uniform would value all properties in the metropolis.



“The digitized platform will enhance speed and real time interaction with the AMA and ensure continuity of the valuation process,” he said, adding that once that had been completed, AMA could start the property rate calculation and subsequent collection of fees from property owners.



Kwabena Asiedu Gyan, Acting Director of the Land Valuation Division, employed all property owners in the metropolis to support the exercise by providing the right information and contact numbers of property owners.