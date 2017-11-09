ROKMER PHARMA LTD Offers Free Medical Screening For Dansoman Residents

Related Stories Residents of Dansoman and it environs in the Greater Accra Region have benefitted from a free medical screening organized by Rokmer Pharma Ltd.



The exercise which forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility screened over 600 people for their blood pressure, sugar levels, malaria and other related conditions and provided free medicines.



Managing Director of Rokmer Pharma Ltd, Mr. Richard Kofi Acheampong who is also a pharmacist explained that the exercise forms part of their corporate social responsibility and a means to foster a stronger relationship between Rokmer Pharma and the community.



He added that his outfit believes that health is ultimately a personal responsibility hence it is crucial every Ghanaian be empowered to take responsibility for their own health and maintain a healthy lifestyle to prevent ill health, rather than wait for a health crisis, when it may be too late.



Mr. Acheampng underscored the need for Ghanaians to adopt the habit of undergoing medical screening to help the detection of any disease at an early stage.



He further hinted that, Blood Pressure is one of the most important health conditions that can easily be detected by screening because it has no visible symptoms.



He noted that, there's however, a myth that people with high blood pressure experiences symptoms like, nervousness, sweating or difficult in sleeping but the truth according to him is that, hight blood pressure is largely symptomless "silence killer".