'Buduburam Demolition To Pave Way For Market'

The Ghana Refugee Board has dispelled assertions that Liberian refugees will be rendered homeless after they are evicted from the Buduburam camp near Kasoa in the Central Region.



A similar eviction and demolition exercise in June this year by the Gomoa East District Assembly displaced some of the refugees, thus, their current fears.



However, Programmes Coordinator of the Ghana Refugee Board, Tetteh Kwao Padi told Class News on Thursday, 9 November that most of the inhabitants of the camp are not refugees as they claim.



The demolition exercise, he said, is to allow for the construction of a market, adding that the Board has plans to relocate the few true refugees who will be affected by the exercise.



“People will come and report to you that they are being driven away from the place. Those people themselves, chances are, they are not supposed to be there.



“The people living there like people to think that they are legitimately living there and they are being forced to move out. It is not the whole of the Buduburam camp which is being demolished but a portion of that settlement,” he explained.