EU Trains 2,500 Police Supervisors

The European Union (EU), under its Accountability, Rule of law and Anti-corruption Programme (ARAP), has embarked on a training of trainers’ programme for first line managers in the Ghana Police Service, targeting 2,500 supervisors.



The course will provide participants with a range of key competencies, including, among others, police ethics, local resolution of complaints, monitoring and mentoring staff performance.



The training programme kicked off Friday, November 2, 2017 at the Police Headquarters' Training School in Accra and is spanning over a period of four weeks.



This training programme will cascade down to all supervisors throughout the country by the end of the year.



This training is part of a major effort on behalf of the Ghana Police Service to strengthen the accountability mechanisms among police ranks, through the effective supervision and management of personnel.



The Charge d'Affaires at the European Union Delegation in Ghana, Mr Paolo Salvia, delivered the welcome address at the graduation ceremony of the first 20 frontline supervisors.



He said the institution of police, like any other institution in the world, cannot change without the consistent efforts of its staff, stressing, "You're the future of the Police Service; we all count on you".



He said change in any section of the society comes from men and women who decide one day to do things differently, to take bold steps, and to be persistent even more at times of resistance, criticism or even hostility.