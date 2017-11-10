Court Summoned Pathologist Over JB Autopsy Report

Related Stories The Accra Central District Court has summoned the pathologist who conducted the autopsy on Mr JB Danquah- Adu to appear before it on November 21, 2017.



Dr Lawrence Adusei must appear before the court, presided over by Ms Arit Nsemoh, to explain why the full autopsy report had not been submitted to the police 21 months after the murder of the former legislator.



The court on October 10, 2017 , ordered Dr Adusei to release the report to the police to enhance investigations.



But at Friday's hearing, the prosecutor, DSP George Amegah told the court that the autopsy report had still not been submitted to the police.



Dr Adusei is the same pathologist who worked on Major Maxwell Adam Mahama's body.



Another District Court, presided over by, Mr Ebenezer Kweku Ansah, on October 26, 2017 ordered him to release the autopsy report on the military officer to the police on November 23, 2017.