Aliu Mahama Stood For Integrity - Gabby

Chairperson of the Aliu Mahama 5th Anniversary Planning Committee, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, says the upcoming celebration of the life of the late Vice President, scheduled for this month, will be done with integrity, dignity and discipline.



He described the late vice president as a person who possessed these virtues, adding that it was therefore important to ensure that the anniversary celebration reflected these qualities.



Mr Otchere-Darko made this known yesterday at a press briefing to highlight activities earmarked for the fifth anniversary of the passing of the late Vice President.



Addressing the media, he disclosed that the event, dubbed ‘Celebrating Aliu Mahama-five years on,’ would start from Thursday, November 16, 2017 to December 10, 2017.



“We are beginning on the day that he left us. It begins with a solemn religious ceremony at his house. We would have the Chief Imam, supported by the Council, and the former Vice-President will be celebrated by the sitting Vice-President,” he stated.



That event would subsequently be followed by an art exhibition and fundraising cocktail that will run from November 16, 2017 to December 6, 2017, to support the work of the Aliu Mahama Foundation, at the Accra International Conference Centre in the evening.



“Since the exhibition is from November 16 to December 6, you buy the art work but you cannot take it home until the exhibition is over,” he explained.



He added that the exhibition, dubbed ‘Wealth of the North,’ seeks to highlight “the North’s wealth and the areas in which the support from the South have fallen short.”



Mr Otchere-Darko mentioned that as part of activities, there would be a cleaning and greening exercise in Kumasi on Saturday November 25, 2017, as well as a soup kitchen subsequently to feed and clothe the homeless.



Then on December 6, 2017, the Minister of Finance is expected to deliver a lecture on the topic ‘Transforming Ghana Beyond Aid: How to get there,’ to followed by the climax of the art exhibition later in the evening at the Accra International Conference Centre.



“There would be a youth forum at the University of Development Studies in Tamale. The focus of that youth forum is ‘Campaign for greater discipline: the legacy of Aliu Mahama’,” he indicated.



Then on Sunday, December 10, 2017, where the main event of the anniversary celebration takes place, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will immortalize the name of the late Vice President at the Tamale Sports Stadium, a football match will be played in his honour.