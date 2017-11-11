Muntaka Calls For Independent Body As He Describes Killing Of Suspects ‘Unfortunate’ – Muntaka

Related Stories Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka has described as ‘unfortunate’ news that two suspects in police custody were shot and killed in the Ashanti Region.



The two, Lukeman Mohammed and Awudu Osman were gunned down by officers on Thursday, November 9 after they allegedly attempted to escape from custody.



Speaking to the issue in an interview on Citi FM’s eyewitness news, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase in the Ashanti Region said “the death of Awudu and Lukeman is a very unfortunate one…it is important to ascertain the true circumstance that led to their death; that will go a long way to appease the family halfway”.



Independent body



The Asawase MP has urged government to form an independent body made up of the military police to investigate the matter.



“I will strongly suggest that we constitute an independent body to do this…I sincerely think that to be able to exonerate the police; to really ascertain the true course or how they died, it will be in the interest of the police to do an independent investigation to put to rest the circumstances to which they died” he said.



Meanwhile, Minister for the Interior Ambrose Dery has been summoned to appear before Parliament to answer questions in connection with the shooting and killing of the two suspects.