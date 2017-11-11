34-Year Old Togolese Murders Wife At Yeji

Related Stories A 34-year old unemployed Togolese Kweku Yaw has been arrested by the Pru District Police Command in the Brong Ahafo Region for killing his 32-year old wife Akosua Kweku at Yeji.



According to the landlord who is also an eyewitness, Mr. Jibrala Kotoka, he was at his house Wednesday evening when the man together with the wife and their two children came to him looking for employment at Yeji.



They had no shelter at Yeyi and the landlord offered them accommodation for the night, the eyewitness narrated.



On the same night around 9:30 pm, strange noises emanated from where the husband and wife were being sheltered and so, the landlord rushed to the scene only to find the woman lying in a pool of blood.



The woman was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.



The suspect, Kweku Yaw, has been arrested by the Pru District Police Command.



According to the District Police Commander, Supt. Godfred Obeng Asare, the suspect attempted to commit suicide but has been admitted at the hospital receiving medical attention before he faces the full rigors of the law.











