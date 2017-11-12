First Lady Enstooled Naa Naa Djangmahkuor I (PHOTO)

Related Stories The First Lady Mrs.Rebecca Akufo-Addo has been enstooled as the Development Queen of Great Ningo under the stool name Naa Naa Djangmahkuor I.



The chiefs and people of Ningo Traditional area, led by Nene Kanor Atiapah II, acting President of the Great Ningo Traditional Council, performed the enstoolment rights on the First Lady, during the Centenary Anniversary celebration of the formation of the Ningo State.



The enstoolment was done to honour Mrs Akufo-Addo for her immense and continuous support towards the development of Ningo and its people.



In her maiden address as a queen mother, the First Lady expressed her gratitude to the people of New Ningo and Great Ningo for the honour, stating that she knew well the responsibility that goes with the honour placed on her.



She gave the assurance that she would never relent in doing all she could “to support the development of Ningo and to lift high the name of Ningo and ensure our citizens have better lives”.



She also entreated all the people of Ningo “to strive for peace so we can develop and enjoy the benefits of development” emphasising that “without peace, development is difficult.”



The First Lady also encouraged the queen mothers and other community leaders to support the various initiatives by the Rebecca Foundation, such as “the Telema Project” that aims at empowering women to improve their economic status.



She urged the people, to as well, support her other initiatives that was targeting the reduction rate of teenage pregnancy and keep girls in school.