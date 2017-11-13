Attah ‘Mortuaryman’ Honoured at 37 Military Hospital

library image Related Stories A naming and unveiling ceremony has been held at the 37 Military Hospital, Accra, on Wednesday, November 8th, 2017 to archive memories of certain personnel both dead and alive, who rendered meritorious services to the health institution, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and the nation as a whole.



To execute justice to the saying, “a nation that does not honour its heroes (and heroines) is not worth dying for,” the hospital administration, under the aegis of the military high command, presented citations to and, also named blocks, centres, departments, rooms, school, streets, units and wards after sixteen (16) ex-workers.



Ostensibly famous amongst the honourees was Solomon Kwabena Attah Kumah—aka “Attah Mortuaryman,” who passed on June 2011 after serving the Anatomical Pathological Unit of the hospital for 42 years, a widely acclaimed friend of Ghana’s former President, H.E. Jerry John Rawlings.



The ceremony attracted the full participation of the military high command, with the presence of the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS)—Lt Gen Obed Boamah Akwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS)—Maj Gen William Azure Ayamdo, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) – Vice Admiral Peter Kofi Faido, Chief of Air Staff (CAS)—Air Vice Marshall Maxwell Matsebi-Tei Nagai and Chief of Staff—Rear Admiral Moses Beick-Baffour.



The Trauma & Surgical Emergency Unit was named after late Brig G.K. Deh, and so are the following; Brig Gen Albert Boakye Gyening—Hospital Basic School, late Brig Gen Daniel Ampadu Twum—Out Patient Department Complex, Brig Gen John Mantey Wadhwani—Department of Anatomical Pathology, Brig Gen JM Ayettey—Intensive Care/Burns Unit.



Others are late Col J.B.B. Asafu-Adjaye—Boardroom, Col Edwin Andrew Afari—Public Health Division, Col Gladys Gifty Osei—Gynaecology Emergency Unit, Col Florence Forson—Reproduction and Health Centre, Col Theresa Ofori-Akuffo-Paediatric Emergency Unit, late Lt Col Victoria Christian—Army Nursing Services Mess (ANSMESS).



The rest are Lt Col Gladys Okwaning – Administration Block, Lt Col Edith Tamakloe – Allied Ward, Late Senior Warrant Officer Neindow Iddrisu – Dispensary Gate to NTC Gate Street, Warrant Officer Class 1, Sefordzi Aloysius – Main Gate to Dispensary Gate Street and late Solomon Attah Kumah (Attah Mortuaryman) – Relatives Waiting Area, Department of Anatomical Pathology.



