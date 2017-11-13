President Tasks The Church To Be Partners In Nation Building

Related Stories The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has charged the church to live up to its religious responsibilities and stimulate the desired motivational spirit of renewal and transformation towards effective nation building.



“The growth of the church should be measured not only in the numbers of its followers, but also in the quality of its members who are dedicated to uphold the spiritual values and virtues of Jesus Christ.”



According to the President, a church, even with the limited number of congregation, can make a difference by breaking grounds and bringing light where there is darkness.



The President made these statements when he addressed the 75th anniversary celebration and 72nd graduating ceremony of the Trinity Theological Seminary last Saturday.



The President entreated the church “to speak out against the ills of our nation and join government’s fight against them – corruption, social and economic injustice, crime, the illegal mining menace, popularly referred to as galamsey, and the new phenomenon of vigilantism.”



On his part, the President said his government has put in place a number of initiatives that would help improve the living conditions of the Ghanaian people, and thus needs the prayers and support of the church to succeed.



“I recognise fully that I need the support of every Ghanaian, especially the support and prayers of the church, to help me and my government carry out our mandates successfully”, the President said.



According to the President, the New Patriotic Party won last year’s elections because the Ghanaian people were dissatisfied with their living conditions and the direction in which the economy was headed.



To him, the Ghanaians believe that the NPP is different and has what it takes to put in place the requisite measures to improve their living conditions.



To this end, he said, his government has begun putting in place measures to deliver the social good as expected of it.



“We have begun to work on the fundamentals of the Ghanaian economy because we believe that an improved macro economy is a fundamental requirement for stimulating the investments we need for the significant expansion and growth of the national economy and the generation of wealth and jobs”, he noted.



Furthermore, he said government has begun the implementation of initiatives such as the Free Senior High School policy, the programme for ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’, the ‘One District, One Factory’ initiative, the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan to help start-ups, the reintroduction of the mass cocoa spraying exercise, and reforestation programme, amongst others aimed at transforming the Ghanaian economy.



On job creation, the President noted that the Youth Employment Agency is also poised to employ some 60,000 youth while extension officers, health professionals and teachers are also being employed again to provide the much-needed support in very critical sectors of the Ghanaian economy.