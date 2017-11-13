‘I’ll Fulfil My Promises’ - President

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged to fulfil his promise of initiating transformative programmes and policies in the country.



He said some Ghanaians claimed that his promises were meant to deceive Ghanaians to get their votes but indicated that his administration was committed to honouring all the promises.



Speaking at a service to climax the centenary celebration of the Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI) at the Black Star Square in Accra on Sunday, the President said the implementation of the policies and programmes would grow the economy and create jobs to improve the living standards of the people.



He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to be united and support the government's efforts to grow the economy and create wealth for all.



Ghana is rich



The President said Ghana was not poor because it had enough resources.



What the government had set out to do was to block all the avenues of corruption and use the resources to grow the economy and create jobs for the people, he said.



He said the government would do its part, but it needed God's support to be able to succeed and said in spite of rising to the high office of President, he would remain true to his religion.



President Akufo-Addo lauded the Chairman of the CACI, Apostle Dr Stephen Amoani, and other apostles for their work in advancing religion and moral standards in the country.



He expressed the hope that the CACI would continue to grow.



As part of the centenary celebration, the church presented four ambulances to the 37 Military Hospital, the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), the Sunyani Government Hospital and the Tamale Teaching Hospital.



The anniversary was on the theme: “100 Years of impacting the Word through Pentecostalism”.



For his part, Apostle Dr Amoani urged Christians to endeavour to abide by the teachings of Christ and live lives of integrity and sanctity.



“We are expected to be the salt and light of this world. I urge you, as ministers of the Gospel, to renew your commitment to serve Christ and our beloved nation with love. Let us also re-examine our ways of life and ministry as we rededicate ourselves to much prayer and care for the flock. It is only through this that we shall overcome our socio-economic difficulties,” he said.



Apostle Dr Amoani urged Ghanaians to learn to forgive and love one another, irrespective of religious, ethnic and political differences, for the country to stay united and progressive.



He said the year-long celebration was to expose the church’s impact and contributions to society and the world at large.



Dr Amoani commended the President for his work so far and prayed for him for strength to carry on.