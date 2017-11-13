STC To Start Lagos Route

LIBRARY IMAGE Related Stories The Intercity State Transport Corporation (ISTC) last Friday launched the Ghana-Nigeria service in addition to its other West African routes.



The service is expected to help solve challenges of road transport between Ghana and Nigeria.



The Managing Director (MD) of Intercity STC, Nana Akomea, stated that the services were going to be very beneficial and would promote integration in the sub-region.



He was speaking at the commissioning of five buses the state transport company received from A&G Transport Company, a Nigerian transport company based in Ghana.



Terms



Under the terms of the partnership between the two companies, A&G Transport was to provide 10 buses for the route while STC augment the fleet with extra buses from an expected fleet. STC has, however, provided one Scania 44-seater bus for the route.



The remaining five buses from A&G Transport is expected to arrive before the end of the year. Intercity STC would be running the route with its drivers.



Both companies were, however, tight-lipped on the value of the five Toyota Hiace Super Roof buses.



Partnership



Nana Akomea said the partnership would contribute to strengthening the relationship between Ghana and Nigeria.



He explained that the two companies would set new standards in the business of travel and the partnership would also be a beneficial business deal to both parties.



The Intercity STC MD stated that the company was going to allocate some of the new buses to the company’s existing fleet to run the Ghana-Nigeria route.



He said drivers who plied the route would be certified by Intercity STC on the same standard as all drivers on the company’s coaches.



With a road trip from Ghana to Nigeria estimated at about 12 hours, Nana Akomea said trips on the buses would be comfortable and safe.



“STC is very determined that the standards are maintained,” he said.



“I can assure everybody who would use this service that this is going to be the best service as long as travel between Ghana and Nigeria is concerned.”



Safety



The Chief of the Igbo Community in Ghana, Eze Dr Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, stated that Intercity STC would not regret its partnership with A&G Transport because of the number of Nigerians living in Ghana.



“The number of the Nigerian students alone who travel to and from Nigeria will help sustain the business,” he said.



According to him, because Intercity STC is a state-owned transport company, passengers are assured of their safety and insurance in case of any accident.



He, therefore, urged all Nigerians and Ghanaians who wanted to travel to Nigeria to patronise the services provided jointly by Intercity STC and the A&G Transport Company.



STC routes



Apart from the regional capitals, Intercity STC also runs services to and from other local destinations and three West African countries, namely Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Benin.



The company reaches 23 local destinations.