GES Posts 1700 Teachers From Jackson College

Mrs Theodosia W. Jackson, Principal of Jackson College of Education has commended the government for absorbing graduates of the College as teachers in our basic schools.



The GES has posted 1,700 graduates of the 2016 batch of the Jackson College of Education this academic year.



Mrs. Jackson described the Akufo-Addo government as a government with integrity for its commitment in the promotion of education.



An elated Mrs. Jackson said the focus of the College is to produce teachers for especially, the rural communities.



According to her, the promotion and development of education is about quality human resource base of the country and not necessarily adequate infrastructure.



She assured that the college would continue to train more quality teachers with the intention of producing enough teachers to serve the educational needs of our rural folks.



Mrs. Theodosia W. Jackson said the College would continue to focus on the training of professional teachers in Ghana to curb the perennial lack of trained teachers in the Ghanaian basic schools, especially, at the hinterlands, by providing the needed opportunities to prospective teachers to access professional training.



The Principal therefore called on the previous batches of the College to exercise maximum restraint since efforts are being made to better their plight.