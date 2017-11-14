Iranian Minister To Attend Tehran-Accra Joint Commission In Ghana

Related Stories The Iranian minister of agriculture, Mahmoud Hojjati jihad arrived in Accra late on Monday to partake in the sixth meeting of the Iran-Ghana joint economic commission.



Hojjati and his 60-member strong delegation are to hold talks with their Ghanaian counterparts on the issues of trade, agriculture, energy and transportation.



The sixth meeting of the Iran-Ghana joint economic commission will start its 3-day sessions on Tuesday.



The fifth round of the commission was held in the Iranian capital about three years ago. Source: Daily Graphic