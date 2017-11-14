Fire Personnel Appeal For Heat, Height Allowance

Related Stories The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has made a humble plea to the Minister of Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, to take steps to pay heat and height allowance to fire personnel to motivate them to carry out their work perfectly.



In an interview with the DAILY HERITAGE, personnel of GNFS who spoke on condition of anonymity, lamented about the health-related issues they face after constantly coming into contact with heat.



According to the source, most ex-officials of the service have serious health issues due to the risk they took in discharging their duties as firefighters.



“Because we get close to heat for a long period, most of our past officers have developed low sperm count. We walk as men but we are dead.



“Aside our health, it is also destroying our homes because we cannot be the men that our wives want,” the source mentioned to the paper.



The source further argued that the government should grant them some allowance for the level of height they cover during firefighting.



Height, according to the source, should be left to experts when fighting fire, and expressed sorrow about the death of a media man during the recent fire outbreak at Atomic Junction in Accra.



“The police service receives height allowance even though they do not go to the level of height that we cover. We’re not against that but I will want the government to also consider the risk we go through so that they support us also,” the source pleaded.



The firefighter indicated that though they were aware of the risk involved before joining the service, it would be appropriate for the government to consider their sacrifice and motivate them.



“Prior to the passing out of the training school, we were taught to be selfless and sacrifice to protect lives and property, which we are gladly doing.



“We are pleading with the government to consider our services and the risk involved and support our lives,” the source added.