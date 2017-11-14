Cop Transferred For Lashing Female Teacher

Related Stories The Tarkwa-Nsuaem Divisional Commander of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Edmond Ohene Bosompem, has confirmed to Citi News, the transfer of the Dompim Station officer who allegedly assaulted a female suspect.



ACP Ohene Bosompem indicated that, the officer has been transferred to allow an ongoing investigation into his conduct to proceed.



The station officer is said to have whipped a female suspect on her buttocks causing severe lacerations on her skin, as pictures available to citifmonline.com show. “He is now working under me in Tarkwa, ACP Ohene Bosompem said.



ACP Bosompem said the service considers the alleged assault “a serious one”, and therefore the officer was transferred immediately for investigation to be conducted.



The Dompim Police Station Officer is alleged to have lashed the 29-year-old resident of the town over a marital dispute which is said to have been resolved two months ago.



ACP Bosompem hinted “We are conducting a thorough investigation into the case for now. The victim has been issued a medical form. She has returned from the hospital. We have taken statements from witnesses. The policeman has also submitted his statement. As I speak, we are almost done with our investigation.”



Considering that the matter is being investigated within the same command, there are suggestions the investigation may be skewed in the favour of the police.



But ACP Ohene Bosompim insisted there is no cause for alarm assuring that the police will not cover up anything.



Narrating her ordeal to Citi News, Sarah explained that she had an altercation with a woman she caught with her husband in August after returning from a trip. She said though the matter had been settled amicably she was on 1st November arrested at home and sent to the Dompin Police Station where she was informed that it was her rival who had lodged a complaint against her.



She said Inspector Emmanuel Osei immediately wanted to force her into the cells but she resisted explaining to him that the matter had already been settled. She narrated that “the Inspector then went for a stick and started whipping me hard on my buttocks and my palms until he finally forced me into the cell.”



Sarah went through the ordeal in the presence of his husband, one Francis Tofega, who had also gone to the police station over the same matter.



Later, Inspector Emmanuel Osei allegedly demanded a GH¢400 bailing fee after several pleas from Sarah’s husband, which was reduced to GH¢350, and she paid.



Sarah, feeling dissatisfied, took the matter to the Nsueam Police station.