2018 Budget: Nursing, Teacher Trainees To Get GH₵480m

The government is to set aside GH₵ 480 million in the 2018 Budget for the payment of allowances to teacher and nursing trainees after restoring the allowances for next year.



The amount is to be paid to the thousands of nurses and teacher trainees in the various colleges in the country.



The allowances, which were scrapped by the previous government was met with strong resistance from the teacher trainees, and nursing trainees who complained bitterly about the difficulties it had brought upon them.



Prior to the 2016 elections, the then opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) assured students of the various teacher and nursing training institutions of the party’s commitment to bring back the allowances, to ensure they had a smooth training to serve the country.



Just last month, the government announced the restoration of these allowances and has therefore gone ahead to budget GH₵ 480 million for its implementation.



The restoration of the allowance will see about 68,000 trainees receiving an amount of GHc400 monthly.