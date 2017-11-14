Sekyere Afram Plains North Takes Steps To Fight Fulani Headsmen

Related Stories The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sekyere Afram Plains North, Mr Joseph Owusu, has indicated that the chiefs and people of the district, especially farmers, in accordance with the district‘s regulations, has taken steps to curb the activities of Fulani headsmen in the area.



According to the DCE, the district is one of the few districts in Ghana facing the challenge of controlling the destruction of farms reared by Fulani herdsmen.



He stressed that through the involvement of all stakeholders, the district has been able to manage the Fulani headsmen in the district by setting up rules and regulation on cattle rearing.



He said during one of their meetings, they officially informed all cattle owners to fence and feed their cattle and that failure to comply with the rule will lead to the law taking its course.



He lamented that no cattle was allowed to move in and around of the district for feeding, which had really helped to maintain the peace and created conducive environment for both cattle owners and the farmers.



Mr Owusu said the fight against Fulani headsmen was a duty and responsibility of every Ghanaian.



He called on Parliament to enact laws that could help sustain the fight against the illegal activities of the Fulani headsmen.



He assured the people and the chiefs, especially the citizens that he would do all his possible best to protect life and property.



Speaking on Ahoto FM, a Kumasi-based radio station, Mr Owusu sent a word of caution to all citizens and cattle owners, as well as their Fulani headsmen to desist from taking the law into their hands.



