Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang Was An Embarrassment – Napo

Related Stories Minister for Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has expressed disappointment in his predecessor, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang.



According to him, the educationist who should know better left behind huge arrears which could collapse the sector.



Napo as he is popularly called on Asempa FM Tuesday cited among other things 4.7 million feeding grant for special schools, 36 million subsidies for Senior High School (SHS), 155 million Northern scholarship as some of the legacies Prof. Opoku Agyeman left behind.



He also disclosed that there were no documents supporting the supposed 200 schools the erstwhile Mahama administration promised to build.



Napo could not fathom why someone who is a former vice chancellor could superintendent over such incompetence.



In spite of this, the Education Minister said they have been able to pay off some of the arrears to get the schools running.



He said they have been able to pay capital grant and school subsidies due to the prudent measures put in place by government.



The Education Minister bemoaned how the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is bent on painting the government black when they left such a mess in government.



Napo assured of government preparedness to ensure the infrastructural challenges facing the education sector.