Prez Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod For Appolonia City’s 2,000 Affordable Housing Units

Related Stories The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, 14th November, 2017, cut the sod for the commencement of the Appolonia City Housing Project, which is set to deliver 2,000 affordable homes to the people of Ghana.



According to President Akufo-Addo, “this project is in line with my government’s vision of using an appropriate mix of public policy, and public-private investments, to deliver quality, affordable social housing and private housing solutions, that meet the needs and financial capacity of the ordinary Ghanaian.”



He noted that his government recognizes the dream of all Ghanaians to own a home, or failing that, at least, to have decent rental accommodation.



“With a housing deficit over some 1.7 million units, the Appolonia City Project is one of the several initiatives that will be introduced along the housing value chain to achieve a cost effective, efficient and sustainable housing sector,” he added.



With the construction of the first 100 homes beginning this month, President Akufo-Addo said he was happy to note that the Appolonia Community is a shareholder within Appolonia City.



“Contractors working on the building projects are also to employ and provide skills training to members of the community. This is a laudable initiative, a model I would encourage others to emulate,” the President said.



Describing this government as “a natural cheerleader for the private sector”, President Akufo-Addo assured that his government shall do all it can to provide the enabling environment for the private sector to flourish in Ghana.



“I promise the private partners of this project that Ghana will be a great place to do business under my watch. The sector minister will work with you to address any challenges that may arise during the implementation of the project,” he said.



The President continued, “It is my expectation that they will be able to address these challenges satisfactorily, for they are all very competent in their domain, but, if, indeed, it becomes necessary, which I hope it will not, to go higher up the chain of authority, I want you to know that my doors will always be open. I do, on the other hand, insist that, on your part, you play according to the rules and regulations of the sector and the country as a whole.”