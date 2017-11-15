Akufo-Addo On A 3-Day Visit To Qatar

President Akufo Addo Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is on a three-day official visit to Qatar, a statement from the presidency announced.



He left the shores of Ghana on Tuesday, November 14, 2017.



Whilst there, President Akufo-Addo, as co-Chair of the Group of Advocates of Eminent Persons of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, will attend the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), and deliver the keynote address on the theme “Asset over Burden – Education for Refugee Youth.”



During his visit, the President will hold bilateral talks with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on ways to deepen and strengthen the ties of co-operation that exist between the two countries for the mutual benefit of their citizens.



President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Friday, 17th November, 2017.