Only ‘Stupid Pastors’ Condemn My G-String Direction – Obinim

Obinim Related Stories The founder and leader of the International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim has described men of God condemning his ‘G-String direction’ as ‘foolish, stupid and senseless’ men of God.



Obinim during one of his sermons admonished his congregation to bring their used underwear to the Tema branch, saying God has told him they be burnt to end the sorrows of His children.



Even before the ‘obedient’ church members adhered and presented their underwear which were set ablaze by Obinim, a section of the public averred it was ungodly.



One Evangelist Antwi in an interview on Adom News stated unequivocally that Obinim is an occult. He alleged that the supposed direction from God was as part of Obinim’s sacrifice as the year draws to an end.



In the midst of the controversy, Obinim has in a video defended the act and hurled insults at critics. According to him, anyone who questions the directive is not only a fool but a primitive.



“Fools! If the basis of your criticism is that it is not stipulated in the Bible, why are you using a mobile phone? Is mobile phone in the Bible?” he fumed.

Watch Bishop Obinim launching the scathing attack: