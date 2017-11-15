Staff Of Airteltigo Asked To Reapply For Jobs

Related Stories The staff of merged telecom companies Tigo and Airtel have been asked to reapply for their jobs a day after the firms merged into AirtelTigo.



According to Accra-based Starr FM, there will be a screening after the staff reapply.



Meanwhile, workers who will not be retained after the screening process will receive a cumulative of their three months’ salary multiplied by the number of years they have worked with the firm.



This news comes as a surprise because the telcos have earlier assured that no jobs will be lost after the merger.



AirtelTigo is the new brand name after the merger between telecom companies Tigo and Airtel.



The merger gives AirtelTigo 22 percent of market share.

Announcing the new name CEO of AirtelTigo Roshi Motman said “As you can see, we are now bigger, better and stronger with 22 percent market share. It means that we will play an important part in the industry and serve our customers with quality and better service”.



She also introduced the following individuals as new leaders for the brand: “He joins us from Airtel Indian, please help me welcome Mufti Shaban as the new Chief Operating Officer, From Airtel Ghana, please help me welcome Kwame Annor who will take care of the human resource in the company. Bright Owusu Bempah will bring the money, let’s welcome him.”