I will not tolerate Indiscipline – CJ

She expressed regret at the attitude of some Judges, which led to the exposé by Anas Aremiyaw Anas, a journalist.



Ms Akuffo issued the warning during a two-day working visit she embarked together with other officials of the Judiciary Service, to the Upper East Region.



“Never should this thing be allowed to happen again in the history of Ghana. The Judicial Service should be seen as one of the highest and respectable institutions in the country, restoring confidence in Ghanaians, to access justice without doubt and hesitant,” she stressed.



Ms Akuffo said she would adopt holistic approach to ensure quality judges, staff and justice delivery, the refurbishment and rehabilitation of dilapidated court structures at the districts and regions.



She indicated that the Judicial Service was lobbying the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, to ensure that the Administrator of the District Assembly Common Fund allocated some money for the building, and refurbishment and rehabilitation of dilapidated court structures at the regions and districts.



Ms Akuffo gave the assurance that staff of the Judicial Service would be trained in information Communication Technology (ICT) and modern judicial process, to facilitate dispensation of justice.



The Judicial Secretary, Justice Alex Opoku Acheampong, said inputs of the participants would be implemented to improve upon justice delivery in the country.



The Chief Justice and the team inspected court structures in the region, to have firsthand information about their state.



