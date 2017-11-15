No Taxes On Mobile Money Transactions – Gov’t

Related Stories A Deputy Information Minister, Mr Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has said government has no intention to tax the mobile money sector now.



Denying assertions by the Minority in Parliament that mobile money transactions would be taxed according to the 2018 Budget statement, Mr Oppong-Nkrumah said that the government has no such intentions and that the budget statement did not capture that claim.



His reaction in a radio interview on Accra based Onua FM, Wednesday morning followed the Minority’s allegation that the Akufo-Addo government was planning to tax the thriving mobile money business.



The Minority described this move as “retrogressive”.



“The intention to tax mobile money transaction must be abolished immediately since it constitutes a serious threat to financial inclusion and economic growth in Ghana,” Mr Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority spokesperson on finance and MP for Ajumako Enyan Essiam said on Monday.



Mr Oppong-Nkrumah described the Minority’s position as a “distortion” of the 2018 budget.



