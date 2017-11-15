Afoko Killed Me – Adams Mahama’s Last Words

Related Stories Details are emerging about the last three wishes of the late Adams Mahama, the former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to Touffic Mutalla, the deceased made three passionate appeals to him prior to his death at the hospital after the acid attack.



Wishes



Touffic is the fourth prosecution witness in the trial of 52-year-old Gregory Afoko over the murder of Adams Mahama. The witness told an Accra Criminal High Court yesterday that the deceased predicted his death.



Touffic narrated under cross-examination that the late Adams stated that he would die and that when that happens he (Touffic) should take care of his wife and children for him (Adams).



Touffic disclosed that the deceased again tasked him to make sure he is buried in his village in the event of his (Adams) death.



The court presided over by Justice L. L. Mensah further heard that the late Adams called his wife to his bed, urging people gathered in the hospital to support her amidst invocation of blessing from God and the Holy Prophet Mohammed.



The witness said a cup which was found on the compound of the deceased contained traces of the deadly substance allegedly poured Mr. Adams.

He said the police who found the cup were sure the substance in the cup was acid.



Osafo Boabeng, lawyer for the accused denied claims that there was any cup on the compound of the late Adams, an assertion Touffic vehemently opposed.



Touffic insisted that Zainab Adams, wife the deceased wore a rubber on her hands before handing over the cup to the police.



He indicated that due to the harmful nature of the substance poured on the late Adams, his car could not be used for about a month after the incident.





