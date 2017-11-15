GJA To Induct New Executives On Friday

Related Stories The newly elected executives of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) will be inducted into office at a ceremony at the Ghana International Press Centre (GIPC) on Friday November 17, 2017.



The new leaders will be in office for the next three years.



They are Mr Roland Affail Monney, the incumbent president who beat competition from Messrs Lloyd Evans and Johnnie Aryeetey in the September 29, 2017 election to be retained as president.



Mrs Linda Asante Adjei, the immediate past treasurer is the new Vice President elect. Mary Mensah retained her position as Public Affairs officer.



The two new entrants are Edmond Kofi Yeboah as General Secretary and Albert Dwumfour as the organising secretary.