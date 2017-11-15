Bantama Rivals London…For Beauty

Related Stories Bantama, One of the most popular neighborhoods in Kumasi, capital of the Ashanti Region, will be developed to the standard of London, very soon.



The ambitious target is the vision of the current Bantamahene, Baffour Asare Amankwatia VI, who ascended the throne a little over a year ago.



According to him, the traditional and sob-metropolitan area is well known across the country and beyond so the community should be developed to make it look modern and beautiful.



Speaking during a grand durbar at his palace recently, the paramount chief said the current state of Bantama doesn’t correspond with the huge fame it enjoys, hence the need to change the face of the area.

“As the Bantamahene, I have the vision of working assiduously so that our great city would be developed to the level of London”, he said to a wild applause.



According to the Bantamahene, who is known to be a development-oriented person, he has outlined several policies to help make the area look exquisite.



“Henceforth, any new building that would be built along the famous Bantama High Street, should meet the standard that we have put in place.



“Now, any new developer on the High Street will submit his building plan for us to assess to see if it meets our requirement before permission will be granted”.



Baffour Amankwatia VI disclosed that plans are also in the pipeline to embark on a massive tree-planting project at Bantama to make the place look green and nice.



The traditional leader said his dream to give the area a facelift is non-negotiable, and urged his subjects to rally behind him to realize the ambition.



Kumasi Mayor, Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi, chiefs, businessmen and other top dignitaries in Kumasi, were present at the colourful function.