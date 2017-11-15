Make Roads Safe For Children —Drivers Urged

library image Related Stories Managing Editor of Young Advocate, a leading children’s newspaper in the Western and Central Regions, Rev Seth Ameyaw Danquah, has pleaded with drivers to make the roads safe for children before, during and after the Christmas celebrations.



He pleaded with drivers to stop for children to cross the road anytime they see them trying to cross and slow down when they near school sites.



He also cautioned children to be extra-careful when crossing the road and avoid all forms of play on roadsides when going to school or returning home after close of school.



He made the appeal when reacting to a report by the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) where it was said disclosed two hundred and forty-one (241) schoolchildren were killed in road crashes from January to September this year.



The number represents an 11.7% reduction compared to the same period last year when 273 children were killed.



The report said that children who were either knocked down or died in road crashes, were among 1,534 road deaths recorded between January and September this year.



The statistics indicated that while 141 of the children who perished were males, 100 were females.



Four hundred and two (402) out of the 2,198 traffic fatalities reported in 2016 involved children less than 18 years and added that pedestrian knockdowns were responsible for deaths resulting from road crashes.



However, Rev Danquah said his outfit will run a series of road safety campaigns to educate children in order to save more lives and provide support for a metro-wide lollipop project designed to reduce vehicular knockdowns and road crashes.



He will also advocate for more zebra crossings to be provided at vantage points, especially where schools are sited and collaborate with the NRSC and the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU), to create the awareness on the need to stop for pedestrians, especially children.



He added that they will also petition the city authorities and the Motto Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service to send men to the various crossing sites where majority of school children cross the road.



