100,000 Graduates to be employed under Nation Builders Corps

Government will in 2018 hire 100,000 graduates under a new programme aimed at addressing livelihood empowerment and graduate unemployment.



The new programme dubbed the Nation Builders Corps is focused on solving public service delivery in the health, education, agriculture and sanitation sectors as well as drive revenue mobilization and collection.



The Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta who announced this in Parliament on Wednesday during his presentation of the 2018 budget, said under the program, graduates will be trained, equipped with the necessary work tools and deployed around the country to be engaged in the five sectors of the economy.



According to him, the Nation Builders Corps will be housed under the Office of the President as a special initiative and on average, every district will provide jobs for 462 graduates.



The five sectors



Graduate teachers will be enrolled on a “Teach Ghana” program focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Technology and Mathematics (STEM) and other relevant subjects in primary and secondary schools across the country.



Sanitation Inspectors will be enrolled on a “Clean Ghana” program focused on enforcing sanitation laws and inspection to ensure clean communities.



Trained nurses and other healthcare workers under the “Heal Ghana” program will be employed to provide healthcare delivery to deprived and rural communities across Ghana.



Trained Agricultural extension and other allied workers under the “Feed Ghana” program will be hired to provide extensive support to farmers along the agriculture value chains.



Tertiary graduates in a “Revenue Ghana” program will be employed to mobilize the youth to collect taxes that have been difficult to mobilize and enforce collection for the development of Ghana.