SURVEY: Zimbabweans Reject Military Takeover

Related Stories Zimbabweans are said to be against the military takeover of the country following the dismissal of the Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa by Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.



A survey by Afrobarometer, a pan-African non-partisan research network revealed that 69% of the citizens of Zimbabwe reject military rule while 75% prefer democracy over any other system of rule.



Zimbabwe's political crisis will play out against a backdrop of substantial public trust in the army but a clear rejection of military rule in favour of democracy.



Almost two-thirds of Zimbabweans, according to Afrobarometer survey, said they trust the army but even more stated emphatically they disapprove of military rule.



"Six in 10 Zimbabweans (64%) said they trust the army 'somewhat' or 'a lot'. But only 23% said they feel 'somewhat' or 'completely' free to criticize the army. More than two-thirds (69%) of Zimbabweans said they disapprove including 43% who 'strongly disapprove' of military rule. Strong majorities also rejected one-man rule (78%) and one-party rule (65%) and said they prefer democracy over any other political system (75%). Only 38% of respondents said they were 'fairly' or 'very' satisfied with the way democracy was working in Zimbabwe", the survey indicated.



About Afrobarometer



Afrobarometer is a pan-African nonpartisan research network that conducts public attitude surveys on democracy, governance, economic conditions and related issues in Africa.



Six rounds of surveys were conducted in up to 37 African countries between 1999 and 2016 and Round 7 surveys (2016/2018) are currently underway.



Afrobarometer conducts face-to-face interviews in the language of the respondent's choice with nationally representative samples.



The Afrobarometer team in Zimbabwe led by the Mass Public Opinion Institute interviewed 1200 adult Zimbabweans between 28 January and 10 February 2017.





