Don't Usurp PURC Powers In Proposed Tariffs Reduction - Gatsi To Gov't

The Head of the Department of Finance, at the School of Business in the University of Cape Coast, Dr John Gatsi, says government must not usurp the responsibilities of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) in its quest to fulfill campaign promises in relation to electricity tariffs.



He said while a reduction in tariffs would relieve the Ghanaian of hardships it would be prudent for government not to usurp that mandate from the PURC.







He noted that currently the PURC had no board and managing executive, saying it was not the job of government to determine tariffs and particularlyat a time when the PURC was at its weakest.



Dr Gatsi said PURC the lawfully mandate institution to determine tariffs in shaping tariffs considers different variables and how the economy would respond with an increase or decrease in tariffs.



He observed that minister’s proposed percentage reduction in electricity tariffs seemed to impose on the PURC what to do and appealed to government not to exploited the PURC's weakeness.



Be Careful



He said while any reduction in tariffs would be welcoming news for Ghanaians, government must be cautious not to throw the economy out of gear in its quest to fulfil campaign pledges.



Debt Stock Not Mentioned



Dr Gatsi said the nation’s current debt stock was also not made know in the budget.



“That is also worrisome. We need to know how much government borrowed and how much we owe in general,” he said.



He said tax incentives to promote business was welcoming news saying it was needed to boost startup businesses and encourage many more to start new ones.



Meanwhile others have expressed optimism that the budget would bring ease in the economic conditions.



They were particularly happy about government determination to create 100,000 jobs to reduce the unemployment situation in the country