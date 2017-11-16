Kwahu Fulani Saga: Gunshots At Chief’s Palace, Two Injured

library image Related Stories At least two people have sustained gunshot wounds after a scuffle ensued between locals and guards of the Abene Chiefs Palace on Wednesday.



The scuffle is reported to have led to the damage of some items in the Palace.



The locals from communities affected by the brunt of the Fulani menace, marched to the Palace of Kwahumanhene in the Eastern region to protest against intended plan by the traditional Council to allocate fodder banks in the area to Fulani herders and their cattle.



According to Agoo FM’s Ebenezer Kojo Nyavor, the Locals want the Fulani nomads and their cattle flushed out permanently from their lands.



He said the angry locals have issued a three-day ultimatum to the government to dispatch military personnel to the area to drive away the herders and their cattle else they will take the Laws into their own hands to launch deadly attacks on the herders still terrorizing farmers on their farms.



Renewed clashes in the area recently led to the death of 10 persons, at least four persons have suffered gunshots wounds and 163 displaced in 12 communities with schools and health facilities also closed down.



No arrest has been made so far but 85 Police personnel have since been dispatched to the affected communities to restore law and order.



The Kwahu Cattle Ranching Control Committee has so far registered 24,377 cattle owned by 225 diverse Owners operating in the Kwahu Affram Plains Area.



The Committee has been set up by the Kwahu Traditional Council to spearhead a ranching program to help find lasting solution to the perennial deadly clashes between Fulani nomads and farmers in the area.



The committee has identified four (4) folder banks totalling 2,269 acres at Wawase, Folie Folie, Amankwaa and Memfankye where the cattle will be moved to while requiring government support to create six (6) additional folder banks in the area.



The Kwahumanhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng II, called on government to provide funding support to the traditional council to create more folder banks to relocate all cattle in the area to the folder banks to end the decade old deadly clashes between Fulani nomads and farmers.



However, residents of Hweehwe, Dwerebease, Obonyam, Atta ne Atta and other communities affected by the Fulani menace, oppose the intended ranching program by the Kwahu Traditional Council.