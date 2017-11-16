UG SRC Prez Hauled To EOCO For Allegedly Embezzling GH¢16,250

Related Stories President of the Students Representative Council of the University of Ghana, Daniel Otting Awuah, has come under fire after being cited as the central figure for the malfeasance of some GH¢16,250.



The allegations were brought up against him by former Financial Controller of the University Students Association of Ghana (USAG), Mr Daniel Obeng, at the General Assembly sitting of the Students Representative Council (SRC); the official legislative arm of the SRC on Monday, November 13, 2017.



According to Mr Obeng, each student from member institutions of USAG is expected to pay 50 pesewas as USAG dues. In this regard, USAG expected to receive GH¢10,000.00 from the University of Ghana as dues for an estimated 20,000 students.



However, the records available to him [Obeng] indicate that Mr Otting Awuah allegedly bloated the estimated number of students to 25,000 and further increased the charge to Gh¢1.00 per head.



Earlier in the 2017/2018, first semester, the SRC president went ahead to report to the General Assembly that he paid the GH¢25,000.00 to USAG as dues during the vacation, a communiqué from a campus press said.



But Mr Obeng, the petitioner, has refuted the president and told the house that the president paid the said amount into an account completely unknown to USAG.



Mr Obeng also stated that USAG expected 35 delegates at its congress in Tamale at a cost of GH¢250.00 each, making a total of GH¢8,750.00.



