Nana Addo's Government Is Confused - Small Scale Miners

The Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners (GNASSM) has described the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as confused that lacks clarity on the source of ideas in fighting illegal mining known as galamsey.



According to the Ashanti Regional president of the GNASSM, Mr. Frank Nero, the association wonders why government keeps shifting the goal post on the definite date it would lift the ban on illegal mining in the country.



The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, has said his outfit will be seeking at least a three-month extension to the ban on all forms of small-scale mining when Cabinet convenes.



According to him, despite some positive results yielded so far in the fight against galamsey, the outcome of the campaign, in general, is still unsatisfactory.



Per his assessment, the government is still far off from its targets, in the fight against illegal mining.



But the Association of Small Scale Miners said the government is confused in fighting the menace.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Abusua FM, Frank Nero said "The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu earlier said three months, he later added three months and still adding. Is that not a confused government?



"So a part from the ban on small scale what is the government doing next to reclaim the lost environment."



According to him, the approach by the government to stop galamsey including licensed small scale mining is collapsing their businesses.

"This is malice aforethought aiming at collapsing small scale mining businesses in the country," he added.