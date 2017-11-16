Islamic Cleric Lunches New Book . . . ‘Spiritual Atlas of the 21st Century’

Related Stories Islamic Cleric, Numerologist, Philosopher and acclaimed Spiritual hacker, Mallam Shamuuna Ustarz Jibril, who is known for his accurate predictions on both local and international platforms, has authored a new book dubbed “Spiritual Atlas of the 21st Century”



The Book was launched on 5th November, 2017 on Qibla FM Alaska, USA – a similar launch will be on Waljamah Radio and Radio Tank both in New York. The book will be launched in Ghana next month on GTV & METRO TV.



Below are the brief Table Content of the book:



1.Signs and Stars

2.Dreams and Interpretations

3.Position of Date of Births

4.Spiritual Prevention is better than cure

5.The World Of Jinns/Dwarfs

6.Education on Witches and Wizard

7.The World of the 22nd Century



Below are details on Position of Birth from 1st to 5th Born, for the rest of the Position of Births get a copy of the Book for more details and Solutions to such Problems.



POSITIONS OF BIRTH



Introduction:



It is categorically clear that some people are born with the same mothers and the same fathers. It is the easiest way of identifying their positions of births. Thus First Born, Second Born and so on. However others have the same fathers but different mothers and vice versa.



Here it is very difficult to categorize their positions of birth. Thus the person is the first born from his father side, whiles he/she is third from mother side. Is he/she going to be first or third born?

From the Quranic point of view, it gives much strength to the father than the mother so in controversial issue such as the above, if you are a Muslim, choose the position of birth from your father’s side.



Beside if you are a non-muslim, you can inter-relate them and come out with a result. For example if you are first born from your mother and fourth born from your father then you can deduce from first and fourth born to come out with your result or if your tradition gives much strength to your mother than your father then you can take that side.



Eg: like the Akans tradition in Ghana, they belong to the mother’s side. As for people who die they are not related to these issues.



FIRST BORN



Positives Features of First Born (Advantages)



1.They are always leaders whenever they find themselves

2.They can accommodate problem

3.They have complete qualities of a handsome person.

4.They are shy

5.They are naturally Healthy



Negative Features of First Born (Disadvantage)



1.They have serious problem with their parents

2.They are prone to witches attack

3.They are have problem with Finance

4.They don’t have a good social life

5.They have myopic mind



SECOND BORN



Advantages



1.They are Brave

2.They are Intelligent

3.Their stature is very handsome and beautiful

4.They are wise

5.They are Open

6.They are very serious in life

7.They are Sociable

8.They are Truthful



Disadvantages



1.They are Jealous

2.They always fall sick

3.They have problem with Competition

4.They cannot withstand problem

5.They don’t head any Institution, they are always under someone



THIRD BORN



Advantages



1.They have natural protection from Allah

2.They are Highly Intelligent

3.They are Business minded

4.They are very Smart

5.They are Lucky People



Disadvantages



1.They are Cowards

2.They are Lazy

3.They do not respect

4.They are over confident

5.They Jealous (Negatively)



FORTH BORN



Advantages



1.They have International exposure

2.They can fit in any society they find themselves

3.People like them

4.They travel without any difficulties to any destination of their choice

5.They are liked by their parents



Disadvantages



1.Very troublesome

2.They are indecisive, always in dilemma

3.They are pompous, attention seekers

4.They lack focus when dealing with issues

5.They are feeling Superior



FIFTH BORN



Advantages



1.Their Human structure is accurate

2.They are extra Intelligent

3.They are Unpredictable

4.They very determined

5.They are very Generous and Godly / highly Spiritual

6.They are Heroes

7.They are very Jovial and Simple



Disadvantages



1.Not Serious in life

2.Very difficult to covalence

3.Very Arrogant

4.Very Inquisitive

5.They easily get annoyed

6.They are targets to every witches and wizards