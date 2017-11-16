Ghana Police Service Begins Recruitment

Related Stories The Ghana Police Service will from Monday, November 20, begin a mass recruitment exercise.



The Director-General for Human Resource Development, COP Beatrice Vib-Sanziri said that the available categories are “General Duty Recruits, Tradesmen Recruits, Graduates (General Duty) and Graduates Professionals”.



The sale and purchase of vouchers to be used for the application process will be closed on Friday, 15 December while online application closes at 23:59 hours GMT on Sunday, December 24, 2017. Source: pulse.com