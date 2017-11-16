Ghanaians Studying Chinese Exceed 10,000

Related Stories The number of Ghanaians currently studying Chinese language and culture has exceeded 10,000.



Over 1,000 Ghanaian students have also won the Chinese government scholarship awards, with more than 5,500 Ghanaian students studying in China, which has ranked the first in Africa for four consecutive years.



Madam Sun Baohong, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, said this in Accra, at the Awards Ceremony of the Chinese Ambassador’s Scholarship at the University of Ghana, Accra.



The occasion saw 35 Ghanaian students being awarded the Chinese Ambassador scholarship, for excelling in Chinese learning.



The Ambassador who presented the awards, said in recent years, the cultural exchanges between China and Ghana had increased rapidly.



Madam sun noted that with the joint efforts of China and Ghana, the Chinese Department and the Confucius Institute at the university of Ghana, Legon, had made gratifying achievements in the teaching of the Chinese language, adding that presently, the Chinese Department of the University of Ghana had registered more than 800 students, whist the Confucius Institute had registered more than 3,000 students.



She said the Chinese government had been unceasingly committed to supporting the development of Ghana’s educational and cultural undertakings.



Madan Sun said China sought to strengthen its solidarity and cooperation with other developing countries such as Ghana, guided by the principle of up-holding justice, whilst pursuing shared interests, and the principle of sincerity, real results, affinity and good faith.



“I hope that more Ghanaian students can cultivate interest in learning the Chinese language, understanding Chinese culture, and make greater contributions to the friendly cooperation between China and Ghana, as well as the development of Ghana,” the Ambassador said.



Prof Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, said the Chinese culture held strong values for discipline, truthfulness, punctuality and other positive attitudes, which were crucial for the development of any nation.



He the learning of Chinese was therefore of great beneficial essence, not only to them as individuals, but for the development of the country.



The Vice Chancellor said this made the awards important and encouraging, which would enhance the development of quality and positive contribution towards their society.