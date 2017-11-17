Rawlings Posts A Tribute To Mugabe

Robert Mugabe Related Stories Flight Lt. Jerry Rawlings, Ghana’s former President has cautioned care in managing the fluid Zimbabwean situation.



In a Facebook/Twitter post, Rawlings counsels that even though the situation has become “unavoidable”, nothing should be done to “unduly” destroy ousted President Robert Mugabe’s legacy and dignity during the transition.



Rawlings extolled Mugabe’s virtues, touting his steely African pride and boldness.



Said Rawlings: “His African pride, dignity and audacity were unassailable. He served and lived for the dignity of his fellow black in a manner that so many of us fell very short of.”



The military has taken over the reins of power in a not too clear power shift, placing the 93-year-old liberation leader under house arrest.



There are suggestions the former Vice President to Mugabe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was dismissed last week, could be in line to take over from his former boss.